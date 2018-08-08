Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

Vitamin Shoppe traded up $2.60, hitting $10.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,632,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,912. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.57. Vitamin Shoppe has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.36. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 22.80%. equities analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director Guillermo Marmol purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,599.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alex Smith purchased 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,369.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,178.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,911 shares of company stock worth $175,906 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 27.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.