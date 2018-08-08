Vistra Energy (VST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vistra Energy to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

