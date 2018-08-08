Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

VSTO stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

