Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $37.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VPG. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:VPG opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $354,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $30,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $1,735,425 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 660.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $5,366,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

