Virtusa (VRTU) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Virtusa also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa traded down $1.25, reaching $52.97, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 170,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $209,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,327. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.