Virtusa (VRTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $301-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.22 million.Virtusa also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.16-2.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

VRTU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $209,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

