Virtusa (VRTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $301-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.22 million.Virtusa also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.16-2.34 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.
VRTU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $55.68.
In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $209,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
