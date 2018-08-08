Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,917,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,649,000 after purchasing an additional 559,737 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 845,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 558,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

