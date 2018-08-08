Virtu Financial LLC Sells 12,675 Shares of Oclaro Inc (OCLR)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Oclaro were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCLR. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro in the first quarter worth $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oclaro by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Oclaro by 80.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Oclaro news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oclaro opened at $8.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Oclaro Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.20.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.37 million. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. Oclaro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Oclaro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

