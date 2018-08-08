Virtu Financial LLC Invests $235,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management opened at $43.81 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.