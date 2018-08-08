Virtu Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

