Virtu Financial LLC Invests $162,000 in General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Theodore M. Mourouzis sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $27,328.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 2,824 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,171.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 643,835 shares of company stock worth $7,430,467 and have sold 308,394 shares worth $3,583,102. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. equities analysts forecast that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

