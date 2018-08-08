Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 599,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,371,000 after purchasing an additional 207,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy opened at $80.88 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,306 shares of company stock valued at $488,849. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

