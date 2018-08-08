Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $29.77 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.45% of Encompass Health worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health Corp has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,951,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,145 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

