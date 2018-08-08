Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) PT Raised to $45.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 21.64 and a quick ratio of 21.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

