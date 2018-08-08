Vicus Capital Has $6.94 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.93. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,935. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

