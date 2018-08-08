Vicus Capital Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $167.32 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $170.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.5952 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

