Victory Capital (VCTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victory Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.50.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Victory Capital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

