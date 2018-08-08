Victory Capital (VCTR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Victory Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.572879764971 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

VCTR opened at $9.77 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $663.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 10,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

