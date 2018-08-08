Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,343 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $78,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 23.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nice by 72.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice opened at $110.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nice in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

