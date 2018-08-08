Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Marvell Technology Group worth $93,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,371.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,755 shares of company stock worth $469,320 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group opened at $21.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

