Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 406,534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $129,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value Index alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $136.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.