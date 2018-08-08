Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $83.47 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,752,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $83,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust opened at $30.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

