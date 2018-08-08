Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $104.15 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $104,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 127.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $295.58 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $227.31 and a 52-week high of $312.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,165,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

