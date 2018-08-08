Vicor Corp (VICR) VP Sells $166,157.46 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $166,157.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Alex Gusinov sold 23 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,403.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,417 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $69,858.10.

On Thursday, May 17th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,107 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $43,947.90.

Shares of Vicor opened at $61.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.35 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 925.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

