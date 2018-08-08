Vical (VICL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Vical had a negative net margin of 144.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.93%.

Vical stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,634. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Vical has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

In other Vical news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 32,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $39,396.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 42,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 621,613 shares of company stock worth $721,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

