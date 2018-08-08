Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,622,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $156.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

