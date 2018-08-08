Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,010,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $90.93.

