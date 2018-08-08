Vertcoin Price Tops $0.79 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00012231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $35.93 million and $736,690.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $360.70 or 0.05582112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.26 or 0.09397795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00989834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00249164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.01563781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.02590940 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00347410 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 45,438,950 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.