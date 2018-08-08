Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verrica Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6880778861895 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,647. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.76). equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris.

