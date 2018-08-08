Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Lifted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 112.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270,693 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $114,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 994,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,115,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,124,000 after purchasing an additional 729,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications opened at $52.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

