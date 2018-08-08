Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.57 million, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Veritiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

