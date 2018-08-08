Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Visa (V)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa opened at $139.82 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Visa has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

