Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 599,700 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,347,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 599,700 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.84% of QUALCOMM worth $692,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

