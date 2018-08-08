VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VeriFone Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. VeriFone Systems reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriFone Systems will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VeriFone Systems.

Get VeriFone Systems alerts:

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). VeriFone Systems had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $438.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.46 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriFone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.04 price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of VeriFone Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of VeriFone Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 827,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,682. VeriFone Systems has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

VeriFone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VeriFone Systems (PAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VeriFone Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriFone Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.