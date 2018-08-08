VEON (VEON) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.10

News stories about VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VEON earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.6871907945093 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of VEON opened at $3.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

