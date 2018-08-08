Ventas (VTR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25

News articles about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ventas earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5217122457735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

VTR stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

