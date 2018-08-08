Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $22,161,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $17,732,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,125,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 162,952 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems opened at $80.91 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $85.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,641 shares of company stock worth $12,097,498 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.