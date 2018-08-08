Vector Group Ltd (VGR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vector Group in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

NYSE VGR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

