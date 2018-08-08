Vcash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Vcash has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $240,384.00 and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Vcash Profile

Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,593 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vcash’s official website is vcash.info . Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

