Varian Medical Systems (VAR) vs. Cutera (CUTR) Critical Review

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Varian Medical Systems and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 3 3 2 0 1.88 Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60

Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $111.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Cutera has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Cutera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $2.67 billion 3.90 $249.60 million $3.60 31.56 Cutera $151.49 million 3.68 $29.99 million $0.77 53.18

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cutera. Varian Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 4.07% 27.51% 12.41% Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87%

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation and verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Varian Particle Therapy segment develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.