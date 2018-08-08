Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore driller reported ($6.22) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 63.65%.

Shares of Vantage Drilling remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 373,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

