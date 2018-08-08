Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore driller reported ($6.22) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 63.65%.
Shares of Vantage Drilling remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 373,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
