Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $109.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

