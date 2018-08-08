Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 89,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $109.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.02 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

