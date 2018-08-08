Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,222,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF opened at $78.88 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.