Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Shares Bought by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 68,556 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.