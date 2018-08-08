Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stake Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $161.60.

