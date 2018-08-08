Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Holdings Reduced by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF opened at $80.67 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

