Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Boosted by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 420,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 167,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $43.38 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

