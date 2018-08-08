Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) is Moller Financial Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.8% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF opened at $115.62 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

