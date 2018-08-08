Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd accounts for about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.32 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

